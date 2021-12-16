Fortnite Adds New Spider-Man: No Way Home Skins

To coincide with this week’s release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Epic Games and Marvel are collaborating once again to bring a new pair of skins to the popular battle royale game Fortnite. While Fortnite Chapter 3, which started just a few weeks back, has already added a handful of different Spidey skins, these new outfits are instead directly associated with Tom Holland and Zendaya’s characters seen in No Way Home.

Starting later tonight at 7pm EDT, the Fortnite Item Shop will be updated to add both Spider-Man and MJ skins from the latest film in the MCU. These are the first outfits that have been added to Fortnite as part of the game’s ongoing Winterfest event, which will transpire for the next few weeks. This new Spider-Man skin will specifically come in two different variants, with one suit being red and black while the other is black and gold. In addition, Spidey will also boast a built-in emote that will allow him to remove his mask. Doing so will reveal the same likeness as Tom Holland’s version of the character. Conversely, MJ’s skin also resembles Zendaya’s likeness from the film and sees her character rocking a bomber jacket and hoodie.

❄️Winterfest is here!❄️



Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests,

and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!



Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man and

MJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON.https://t.co/eOoVm5MHVn pic.twitter.com/xAKNuXZ28g — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2021

As mentioned, these new skins are actually part of Fortnite’s annual Winterfest 2021 event, which will transpire from today through January 6, 2022. Outside of adding a number of new skins and items to the game that are associated with Christmas or the winter season as a whole, Fortnite also hands out a number of free goodies every day for 14 days in a row. To obtain these free gifts for yourself, all that you need to do is visit the Winterfest Lodge and meet up with Sgt. Winter.

What do you think about these new Spider-Man: No Way Home skins showing up in Fortnite? Are you planning to buy these new skins for yourself once they do arrive in the Item Shop? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.