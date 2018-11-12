PlayStation Teases Black Friday Deals for Consoles and PlayStation Plus

PlayStation’s Black Friday 2018 deals have been previewed for the first time with console bundles, games, and controllers included in the promotion’s discounts.

Revealing the deals through a PlayStation Blog post and the video above that covered what to expect from Black Friday week, Sony revealed some of the deals to look forward to in the coming week.

A PlayStation VR bundle with the headset and sensor combined with two VR games called Astro Bot and Moss was spotted at the end of the video for $199.99. Next to that was a preview for a PlayStation 4 1TB bundle that includes a controller and Marvel’s Spider-Man, a $199.99 deal that’s been seen before but now appears as though it’ll also be available through PlayStation’s own stores. Lastly, select PlayStation 4 controllers appear to be going on sale for $39.99, a deal that’s seen occasionally for the devices but is still one that’s not to be passed on if you’re in the market for another controller or just one with a different design.

One of the one of the most popular deals during any PlayStation sale is when PlayStation Plus is discounted, and that deal is also returning during Black Friday week. While a 12-month subscription will be sold at a discount, deals on individual games will also be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

“PlayStation Plus is offering discounts on their 12-month subscription, while special deals on popular game titles, will be offered at PlayStation Store this November 16-27, 2018. PlayStation Plus subscribers can also purchase the most recent addition to the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, for a great price starting today.”

PlayStation’s video description included a link to the company’s Black Friday Week deals page, but it doesn’t appear to be live yet since following the link takes people to a 404 page which indicates the full list of sales hasn’t yet been revealed. It could be that the deals shown in the video are the highlights of the promotion with only more games discounted during the week of Black Friday, but Sony’s full reveal for the week of deals should be coming soon since the video says that promotion will run from November 18-26.

Sony’s PlayStation deals for Black Friday kick off on November 18th and are scheduled to run until November 26th, according to the video, but the PlayStation Blog post indicates that Black Friday offers will be available at participating retailers starting on November 16th.