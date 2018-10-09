PlayStation Classic Available For Pre-Order At Target

One of this holiday season’s hottest items will undoubtedly be the PlayStation Classic, which Sony announced last month prior to the Tokyo Game Show. But if you’re having trouble getting a hold of one, good news — Target has exactly what you need.

The retailer is currently offering pre-orders for the PlayStation Classic right now, going for $99.99 and expected delivery to be on December 3, the day that the system comes out. It looks like it’s only set for home delivery at the moment, as store pickup doesn’t appear to be an option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This stock is likely to run out very soon, considering that Sony will only be producing a few million of these in time for the holiday season. So if you want to jump on it, you probably won’t find a better time.

The system will come with 20 games already included in the unit, including confirmed titles like Ridge Racer Type 4, Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Wild Arms and Jumping Flash!, along with titles that have yet to be confirmed. It will also come with two PlayStation controllers (not DualShock models, sadly) as well as connection cables, though don’t forget you will need to buy an AC adapter, as the system will not come with one. (That will be sold separately for a yet undisclosed price.)

Here are the details on the system, straight from Sony!

PlayStation Classic comes with 20 pre-loaded games including, Final Fantasy Vll, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

This mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation.

Includes two wired controllers, a virtual memory card and an HDMI cable.

Introducing PlayStation Classic

A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, pre-loaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves.

PlayStation Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout and outer packaging – but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and includes a HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.

PlayStation Classic is the perfect console for retro-loving fans – and for a new generation wanting to experience the dawn of PlayStation for the first time.

So if you want to get your hands on one this holiday season, you’d better act quickly!

The PlayStation Classic releases on December 3rd.

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the links above may earn WWG a small commission from the retailer. We appreciate your support!)