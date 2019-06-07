The PlayStation Classic Drops to Only $29.99

We weren’t optimistic that the PlayStation Classic would drop below $30, but Sony made it happen as part of their Days of Play 2019 promotion. If you’ve been waiting for this moment, it’s go time because the odds of the price going lower than this are very, very slim.

At the time of writing the PlayStation Classic is available right here at Amazon and via Walmart for $29.99, which is 70% off the original price. Supplies of this beleaguered console will be exhausted at some point, and this sale might finally put the nail in the coffin. While you’re at it, you might want to check out the other offers that are up for grabs during the Days of Play event. At the top of the no-brainer list is the 1-Year PlayStation Plus membership for $39.99 deal.

The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

On a related note, Sega has announced the final wave of games for the Genesis Mini console, and it includes some surprises – like two additional games that bring the grand total to 42.

Highlights from the final 12 game wave include Road Rash II, Strider, Tetris, Monster World IV, and Darius. The surprise ports are definitely Monster World IV, Darius, and Tetris, which never got official releases on the original console. Tetris, for example, was only available as a super rare cartridge (only around 10 were produced) back in the ’80s. You can check out the full lineup of games below, and if you like what you see you can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini via Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) with a release date set for September 19th.

The First 30 Games:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

The Final 12 Games:

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

In addition to the 42 games and two wired controllers, the Sega Genesis Mini will include a power cable, USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

