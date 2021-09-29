PlayStation’s Firesprite Limited Acquires Fabrik Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today that Firesprite Limited has completed its acquisition of Fabrik Games. Firesprite is itself the most recent acquisition by PlayStation Studios, having been announced as joining earlier this month. As such, technically, PlayStation Studios has announced a new acquisition. Fabrik Games was founded in 2014 and previously collaborated with Firesprite on the survival horror title The Persistence. According to the announcement, the acquisition of Fabrik Games occurred in connection with Firesprite joining PlayStation Studios and brings Firesprite’s headcount to 265.

“I’m delighted to announce that we will be bringing Fabrik Games and Firesprite together as part of our exciting next step with PlayStation Studios,” said Graeme Ankers, Managing Director of Firesprite, as part of the announcement. “They are a team of passionate and committed developers, led by industry veterans who have worked on many AAA franchises. We’re looking forward to bolstering our creative talent as we continue on our journey to offer truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.”

“We have a history working and collaborating closely with Firesprite,” said Errol Ismail, Studio Head of Fabrik Games, in the same announcement. “There’s a huge amount of creative and cultural alignment already and the entire team is excited to be on board. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’re capable of.”

Firesprite Limited is best known for developing The Playroom and The Playroom VR alongside The Persistence. “We are delighted to welcome Firesprite into the PlayStation family,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, when Firesprite’s acquisition was first announced in early September. “We have a rich history of working with the founders of Firesprite and are excited to grow the PlayStation presence in Liverpool. The portfolio of titles Firesprite has developed has continually demonstrated the team’s ability to transcend traditional gameplay experiences and brilliantly showcase the potential of our hardware.”

As of right now, it is unclear what Firesprite Limited and Fabrik Games might be working on for PlayStation Studios. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Studios right here.

