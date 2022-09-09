PlayStation Enlists Tokyo Ghoul's Sui Ishida and More Major Artists for God of War Ragnarok Project

PlayStation announced a new God of War Ragnarok project this week that'll depict characters and moments from the series' Norse saga in unique ways with the help of some high-profile artists including Sui Ishida, the manga artist best known for the Tokyo Ghoul series. Ishida and others will look to capture the "most prominent relationships" we've seen in God of War (2018) and will see in God of War Ragnarok with artwork from this collaboration set to be revealed over the next five weeks as we get closer to God of War Ragnarok's release date.

Contemporary artist Drew Merritt will kick off the collaboration with a piece focusing on Kratos and Atreus. Following Merrit's work will be a creation related to the dwarven brothers Brok and Sindri from comic book artist Emma Ríos, something from illustrator Romina Tempest to capture the ragtag family Kratos and Atreus enlisted on their journey, and a fourth piece from comic book artist Jae Lee that'll feature the labored relationship between Freya and her son, Baldur. Last will be Ishida's creation revolving around the Aesir, the Norse family led by Odin himself.

Merritt's contribution to PlayStation's "God of War Ragnarök Family Portrait Series" will release on September 13th, a Tuesday. The rest of the creations will release one at a time every following Tuesday until Ishida's is revealed on October 11th.

In quotes shared within the PlayStation Blog post announcing the portrait project, Ishida ruminated on the appeal of God of War and its new Norse saga.

"It's a long-running series, and the setting changed a great deal from the last installment, so I think that part of God of War's appeal is in how players can embark from the latest game and also dip into the series' past and explore the series' world," Ishida said. "Also, I've been interested in mythology for a long time and do a lot of reading about it, so for me, seeing how the various gods feature as characters in the games is something else fun that God of War offers."

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 9th, so these weekly releases will get us pretty close to the release of the actual game, and considering how there will still be around a month to go by the time these portraits are revealed, PlayStation will likely have other Ragnarok reveals in the remaining weeks.