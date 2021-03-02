New PlayStation Plus Free Games for March Are Now Available

✖

Today is the day, and the PlayStation Plus free game lineup for March 2021 is finally here! As of today, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint are all available to claim for free by those who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service. For the record, these are split across consoles with Final Fantasy VII Remake and Remnant: From the Ashes being PlayStation 4 titles, Maquette being a brand-new PlayStation 5 game, and Farpoint being a PlayStation VR video game. Notably, Destruction AllStars also remains available through April 5th.

The usual caveats for PlayStation Plus free titles apply here, which means that these titles are only available to claim for a limited time with all four of the newly added offers rotating out on April 5th. These are also tied to being a subscriber, so anyone that has their PlayStation Plus subscription lapse will lose access to these games, though they will become available once again to play should they resubscribe. It is also worth noting here that the PlayStation Plus version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will not be able to take advantage of the free PS5 upgrade releasing later this year.

As stated above, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint are all now available to claim for free from PlayStation Plus. Destruction AllStars, which was added in February, remains available via PlayStation Plus through April 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about March's PlayStation Plus free video game lineup? Are you excited to check out any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!