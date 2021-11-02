New PlayStation Plus Free Games for November Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free games for November 2021 are now officially available. Thanks to the addition of three bonus PlayStation VR titles to the lineup, it’s the beefiest free offering to subscribers that the service has offered in some time. While not everyone is likely to have the required PS VR setup for those, the rest of the group should have something for everyone.

More specifically, the official November 2021 PlayStation Plus lineup includes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, First Class Trouble, and Knockout City. The former is for the PlayStation 4 only while the latter two are for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Additionally, the PS VR titles being offered as a bonus include The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall. PlayStation has not yet said on socials that the games are officially available, but others have taken note of their arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1455565476470288386

All of the usual caveats for PlayStation Plus free games apply for November 2021’s titles, of course. Only subscribers can claim them, and even then only for a limited time. Additionally, these titles are tied to the subscription, so if a player that has claimed a game lets their subscription lapse, access to the claimed video game will be revoked until the subscription is active once again. That said, claimed titles remain attached to the account, so access to all of them will be restored at that point.

As noted above, November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Knockout City for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 — are now available. Additionally, PlayStation VR titles The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall are also now available. The normal group will be available through December 6th while the bonus PS VR titles will be available through January 3rd. At this point, there is no telling what December’s PlayStation Plus free video games might be, but it seems fair to assume that they will leak ahead of time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about the list for November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games? Do any of them excite you particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!