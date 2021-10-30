PlayStation Plus Free Games for November Include 3 Bonus Games

The forthcoming PlayStation Plus free games for the month of November will actually feature three bonus games this time around. While Sony typically only opts to give PS Plus subscribers roughly three games in a calendar month, the publisher has instead decided to double that total in November. And while this is only great news for those who might be PlayStation Plus members, the three additional titles in question are specific to a certain piece of PlayStation hardware.

As a whole, the three main games that Sony is doling out for the month of November 2021 include Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. And while those on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will have access to these titles, PS Plus users who happen to also own a PlayStation VR headset are the ones who will benefit from the additional three games. Yes, Sony is giving out three extra PlayStation Plus games in November that are exclusive to PS VR. Specifically, those titles happen to be Until You Fall, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and The Persistence. Much like the rest of this lineup, these games will be available to download starting next week on November 2 and will remain live until December 6.

Three immersive #PSVR titles also join the PlayStation Plus titles dropping November 2. Celebrate the platform’s 5th anniversary with The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition, and Until You Fall pic.twitter.com/Qd2Yg0wz97 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2021

As a whole, Sony is clearly trying to sweeten the pot this month for those that may have purchased PlayStation VR within the past few years. And although the number of PlayStation users who own PS VR is much smaller when compared to those who own the PS4 and PS5, these three titles on PS Plus will still be available to all subscribers. So even if you’re someone who doesn’t happen to own PlayStation VR at this point in time, there’s no harm in adding each of the three games to your library once they go live next week. After all, if you end up getting a PS VR headset in the future, you’ll surely be glad that you already have a slate of games to play.

What do you think about these bonus free games on PlayStation Plus for November? Are you hoping to see Sony do this more often with the service?