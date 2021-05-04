New PlayStation Plus Video Games for May Now Available

✖

PlayStation Plus' new free video games for subscribers are here! The subscription service's May offerings include the previously announced Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last, Battlefield V, and Stranded Deep, and all three are now available for subscribers to claim for themselves. Notably, Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last is an entirely new video game that has just launched for the PlayStation 5 while the freebie PlayStation Plus versions of Battlefield V and Stranded Deep are both for the PlayStation 4.

All of the usual caveats for PlayStation Plus free video games apply here, of course. The new title available during May must be claimed before they rotate out, and subscribers will be able to continue playing them so long as they remain subscribers. Anyone that has their PlayStation Plus subscription lapse will lose access to their library of PlayStation Plus video games that they have claimed, but will be able to pick right back up with access to whatever they claimed before should they subscribe again with the same account.

"Burn rubber, break rules and shred metal in this full-contact racer from the creator of the FlatOut," PlayStation says of Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last, the new PlayStation 5 title included in May's PlayStation Plus offerings. "Race and upgrade patched-together cars, improving their looks and toughening up their body armour to survive the epic crashes and neck-to-neck fights over the finish line in competitive races. Enjoy some hilarity in Challenge modes as you get behind the wheel of crop harvesters, three-wheelers and much more, then challenge your friends online in multiplayer up to 24 players."

As stated above, Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last, Battlefield V, and Stranded Deep are now available as the new PlayStation Plus free video games. They will be available until May 31st. At this point, there is no telling what June might bring to the service. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about May's PlayStation Plus free video game lineup? Are you excited to check out any of them in particular?