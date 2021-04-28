PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2021 Revealed

✖

Sony has revealed May 2021's free PlayStation Plus games coming to subscribers on PS4 and PS5. In addition to Oddworld: Soulstorm, which has been available for free since the beginning of this month, all PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download Wreckfest, Battlefield V, and Stranded Deep next month. Of these three games, two of them are PS4 games, while one, the former, is the PS5 offering for the month.

At the moment of publishing, these three games are not available to download yet, and this won't change until May 4. At this point, they will be available for free for a whole month. If downloaded in this window, they are yours to keep for as long as you maintain an active PlayStation Plus subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will access to all three games and every other game downloaded for free courtesy of the service.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of an official pitch straight from the PlayStation Blog:

Wreckfest: "Burn rubber, break rules and shred metal in this full-contact racer from the creator of the FlatOut. Race and upgrade patched-together cars, improving their looks and toughening up their body armor to survive the epic crashes and neck-to-neck fights over the finish line in competitive races. Enjoy some hilarity in Challenge modes as you get behind the wheel of crop harvesters, three-wheelers, and much more, then challenge your friends online in multiplayer up to 24 players."

PS5

Metacritic Score: 82

Battlefield V: "Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Experience all-out multiplayer with your squad in the vast Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or take on single-player War Stories. As you fight in epic, unexpected locations across the globe, enjoy the richest, most immersive Battlefield yet."

PS4

Metacritic Score: 73

Stranded Deep: "Test your survival skills in this open-world adventure. In the aftermath of a mysterious plane crash, you are stranded in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Alone, without any means to call for help, you must do what you can to survive. Explore underwater and on land as you hunt for supplies to craft the tools, weapons, and shelter you’ll need to stay alive. Stay sharp: hunger, thirst, and exposure conspire against you as you brave treacherous elements and the dangerous creatures of the Pacific."

PS4

Metacritic Score: 63

PlayStation Plus is available via the PS4, PS5, and other modern PlayStation platforms, with a 12-month subscription running at $60.