PlayStation Plus Adding More Classic PSP, PS1, and PS3 Games

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers got word this week of more classic games being added to the subscription service. Announced on Wednesday alongside the reveal of some other more modern PlayStation Plus games that would be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, these classic games now joining the PS Plus catalog include ones from the PSP as well as some for the PS1 and PS3, too.

The four games in question are Ridge Racer 2, Heavenly Sword, Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, and Pinball Heroes. Both Ridge Racer 2 and Pinball Heroes come from the PSP era, Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus was on the PS1, and Heavenly Sword was on the PS3.

Given that Oddworld: Abe's Exoddux was released for the PS1, that makes it the most classic of all the classic games, though because it's an Oddworld title, it's also one that people may have already been familiar with. Regardless, PlayStation shared overviews of that game and others in its announcement about this month's PS Plus additions to clue players in on what it's all about.

"Abe returns in this follow up to the original Oddworld," an overview of this classic PS1 game said. "Abe's peaceful retirement is shattered when visited by a vision from the Mudokon Spirit Guides, learning that the Magog Cartel is mining Necrum, the sacred Mudokon city of the dead, to collect bones to make a super-addictive SoulStorm Brew. This version has been enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters."

Just days ago, PlayStation announced that it'd be adding 18 more games to the PS Plus subscription service for Extra and Premium subscribers to play. Those don't include the four games mentioned above, so if you're a Premium subscriber, you'll have plenty to play this month.

If you're still looking for more to play after that, PlayStation also recently revealed what the best classic game in the subscription service has been throughout the entire year. It's a Toy Story game that was first released for the PS1, went by several titles including Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, and is one that many longtime PlayStation players probably have fond memories of.