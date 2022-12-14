PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon

PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.

The game that won't be available right away is WWE 2K22. For whatever reason, PlayStation says that the wrestling game will have to wait until January 3rd before it's added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. You'll find that game and others listed below along with specifications on whether it's the PS4 version being added or both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

New PS Plus Extra/Premium Games

WWE 2K22 (PS4)

Far Cry 5 (PS4)

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4)

Far Cry Primal (PS4)

Mortal Shell (PS4, PS5)

Judgment (PS4, PS5)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5)

Evil Genius 2 (PS4, PS5)

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4, PS5)

Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Worms W.M.D (PS4)

The Escapists 2 (PS4)

These new PS Plus games coming this month follow PlayStation's shakeup of the PS Plus tiers that happened not long ago and brought PlayStation Now into the folds of the premium subscription service. All of these games are available for those who have the Extra and Premium versions of PS Plus, but even if you only have Essential, you can still play the free games given away each month to all subscribers. Those games were announced a bit earlier in the month, for those who might've missed the reveal.

Look for PlayStation's PS Plus reveals from today to be added to the subscription service on December 20th except for WWE 2K22 which will be added in January.