Free PlayStation Plus Games for June 2021 Revealed

The free PlayStation Plus games planned for June 2021 have been revealed with PlayStation Plus subscribers able to look forward to three free games next month. Sony announced this week that subscribers will get Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and Star Wars: Squadrons for free in June so long as they’ve got an active subscription. Each of the games will be available to download starting on June 1st with one of them sticking around until August while the other two will be available until early July.

Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown are two games people are probably already familiar with, but there’s no reason to sleep on any of the games next month, and that includes Operation: Tango. The latter will only have its PlayStation 5 version available for free in June, so you’ll need the newer console to take advantage of that offer.

Your PlayStation Plus games for June: Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons. Available starting June 1: https://t.co/PbSrubWFTr pic.twitter.com/LjadkCT1CC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 26, 2021

You can find more on each of the games below courtesy of Sony’s preview of the three games. Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango will both be available until July 5th while Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be sticking around for a bit longer and will be free until August 2nd.

Operation: Tango

“Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent – to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working microphone.”

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

“Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler gets a feature-rich remaster, overseen by Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Debuting on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, both Virtua Fighter veterans and newcomers will be able to test all-new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues, while enjoying overhauled visuals and redesigned UI. There’s no better way to enjoy this groundbreaking fighting series.”

Star Wars: Squadrons

“Master the art of starfighter combat in frenetic multiplayer space dogfights, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi and seen from alternating perspectives of two factions. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. Take control of iconic craft such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, customize loadouts and cosmetics, divert power between weapons, shields and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. You’ll also have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality on PS VR!”

June’s free PlayStation Plus games will be available starting on June 1st.