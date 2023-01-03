PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available

The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.

Available to obtain from today until February 7th, PS Plus subscribers can now snag Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2. Prior to the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this March, Sony has made the PS5 and PS4 versions of Fallen Order available to download at no cost whatsoever. Additionally, Bethesda's most recent Fallout title, Fallout 76, has joined PS Plus Essential after having previously been tied to PS Plus Extra. Lastly, the indie Metroidvania game Axiom Verge 2 rounds out a very strong month and is also downloadable natively for PS5 and PS4.

If you'd like to learn more about each of these new PS Plus games, you can find descriptions and trailers for each down below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

"A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire."

Fallout 76

"Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation's best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland's greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe."

Axiom Verge 2

"Indra, the billionaire behind the worldwide Globe 3 conglomerate, heads to Antarctica to investigate the disappearance of her daughter, but ultimately finds herself in entirely different reality, infected by parasitic machines that both aid and confound her. Where is she? Who is the mysterious person goading her from the other end of the computer terminal?

Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines. Battle monsters. Use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You'll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive."