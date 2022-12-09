Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Alongside Gameplay Trailer

The release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has finally been announced by Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment alongside our first look at the game in action. Earlier this year, EA confirmed that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was in the pipeline and would be launching at some point in 2023. Since that time, the publisher has remained incredibly quiet about its highly-anticipated action-adventure title. And while fans have been wondering when more information would finally come about, that silence was today broken at The Game Awards.

Divulged in a new trailer, EA confirmed previous leaks and announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be releasing early next year on March 17, 2023. Pre-orders for the game are slated to go live later this month with EA also announcing a number of the bonus items that will be given to those who do happen to buy it early. Unlike Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also only be available on current-generation platforms which includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

As long as we fight, hope survives.



Experience the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ story. #StarWarsJediSurvivor is available March 17. Pre-orders will be available later tonight! pic.twitter.com/UNUViI1RqI — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) December 9, 2022

As for what else the trailer highlighted, much of this video for Survivor showed off the new abilities that protagonist Cal Kestis will have at his disposal. Taking place five years after the events of Fallen Order, Survivor will see a more grizzled and experienced version of Kestis that has come into his own as a Jedi. While he has new Force abilities at his disposal, he also has a number of new techniques tied to his lightsaber. In many ways, Survivor looks like it has a lot of expected improvements that we'd expect for any video game sequel, but it also seems to be expanding on the narrative in some ways that should surprise fans.

