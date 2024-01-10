PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for January 2024 Revealed

Sony has announced that it will be bringing 14 games in total to PlayStation Plus next week across the service's Extra and Premium tiers. At this point in time, January 2024's PS Plus Essential games are live and include the likes of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World. While this lineup is already pretty strong in its own right, Sony is now going to be bringing its first wave of new titles to PS Plus in under a week.

Going live next week on January 16, Sony is gearing up to add nine new games to the PS Plus Game Catalog, which is accessible only to Extra and Premium subscribers. This month, the PlayStation Plus additions are headlined by Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Resident Evil 2, LEGO City Undercover, and Just Cause 3, to name a few. Per usual, all of these games will be playable across both PS5 and PS4 consoles.

When it comes to the PlayStation Plus Classics for January 2024, Sony is adding a few more games than normal. Five different titles will be joining the Classics section of PS Plus this month and include Rally Cross, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace. This final game is without a doubt the most notable of the bunch as it hasn't been accessible on any platforms other than PS1 for nearly 25 years. As a reminder, all of the games within this Classics section of PS Plus are only available to Premium members of the platform.

You can get a look at everything coming to PlayStation Plus this coming week below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PS5, PS4)

Resident Evil 2 (PS5, PS4)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5)

LEGO City Undercover (PS4)

Just Cause 3 (PS4)

Session: Skate Sim (PS5, PS4)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS5, PS4)



Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics