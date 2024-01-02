PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2024 Available Now

The first round of games for 2024 on PlayStation Plus are now available to download. Although the calendar has now transitioned to the new year, Sony isn't changing how it operates with PS Plus in 2024 as it is giving out three new titles that those subscribed to the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers can access as part of their membership. By all accounts, this first rotation of games to begin the year is also one of the strongest offerings that Sony has had in quite some time.

In case you missed this past week's announcement, PlayStation Plus for January 2024 includes A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World. All three of these titles are available to play on PS5, with Evil West and Nobody Saves the World also being accessible on PS4. Likely the best part about this lineup is that all of these games are relatively new, as they each launched back in 2022. Subscribers have between today, January 2, and February 5 to add all of these games to their own digital libraries.

Moving forward, Sony will end up adding more titles to PlayStation Plus later this month, specifically for those on the Extra and Premium tiers. For the time being, it's not known what will be coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog in January 2024, but we should learn more on this front next week. Until then, you can get more information about the three Essential offerings on PlayStation Plus for this month down below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

"Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers."

Evil West

"A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!

In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes."

Nobody Saves the World

"When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That's you, you're Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee!

Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world!"