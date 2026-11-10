PlayStation Announces 10 More Games Are Coming to PS Plus in November 2026

PlayStation has announced a group of 10 games that it will be bringing to PlayStation Plus before the end of November 2026. Just last week, the monthly free games on PS Plus for November rolled out and happened to include Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, and Monster Train 2. Generally speaking, this slate was met with a mixed response from subscribers, as some longed for newer titles to be included in this lineup. Fortunately, for those who are members of PS Plus at the Extra and Premium tiers, this desire will soon be met in a variety of ways.

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Set to begin going live tomorrow, the latest round of additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog will include 10 games for November. This month’s biggest headliner is unquestionably that of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, as the Kojima-developed sequel just launched on PS5 last year. Outside of Death Stranding 2, other major inclusions for November happen to be Atomfall, Hell Let Loose, and Square Enix’s HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III. On the Classics front, subscribers will then be able to check out the remastered iteration of Freedom Wars, which was previously exclusive to PS Vita platforms. Soul Reaver 2, the beloved PS2 action-platformer, is then the second Classics game that will become available in perpetuity.

Here’s the full slate of games heading to PS Plus along with their dates of arrival:

Game Catalog

Death Stranding 2 (PS5) – November 17th

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PS5, PS4) – November 24th

Atomfall (PS5, PS4) – November 17th

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (PS5) – November 17th

Trepang2 (PS5) – November 24th

MotoGP 26 (PS5) – November 24th

Hell Let Loose (PS5) – November 11th

Cricket 26 (PS5, PS4) – November 24th

Classics Catalog (Premium Only)

Soul Reaver 2 (PS5, PS4) – November 17th

Freedom Wars Remastered (PS5, PS4) – November 17th

As mentioned, these new PS Plus games will begin staggering out tomorrow, November 11th, when Hell Let Loose is the first title joining the platform. This represents an earlier release cadence than normal, as PlayStation historically doesn’t begin adding its new PS Plus games until closer to the middle of each month. Still, for those who are looking for a new title to dive into sooner rather than later, this is a nice bonus for November.

What do you think about this next round of PS Plus games joining the Extra and Premium tiers of the service? Is there anything included here that you’re for sure going to download and play for yourself? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.