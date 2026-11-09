2026 PS5 Exclusive Leaked to Release on PS4

One of the most prominent PS5 exclusives that has been released by PlayStation in 2026 could soon be coming to PS4. For the most part, many of PlayStation’s biggest releases of this year wouldn’t be capable of running on PS4 consoles. Titles like Saros, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls all fit in this mold, as what they require on a technical level would be far beyond what the PS4 is able to do. However, this isn’t the case for one of PlayStation’s most surprising releases of the first half of 2026, and it just so happens to also belong to one of the publisher’s biggest franchises.

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According to @PlayStationSize, which is a social media account that leaks backend uploads on the PlayStation Store, God of War: Sons of Sparta has now been listed for PS4. Released back in February, Sons of Sparta is a spin-off in the larger God of War series that centers around a young version of Kratos and his brother, Deimos. Rather than being a third-person action game, Sons of Sparta is a 2D Metroidvania title in nature, marking a stark shift from the mainline God of War entries. The project was developed by Mega Cat Studios in tandem with Santa Monica Studio and was announced on the same day that it released, making Sons of Sparta one of PlayStation’s biggest surprises of the year.

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Because of its nature as a 2D game with visuals that are retro-inspired, God of War Sons of Sparta is certainly not a very demanding game to run. With this in mind, Mega Cat Studios likely embarked on working on a PS4 port of the title after it came to PS5 platforms. Since this PS4 version has now appeared on the PS Store’s backend, it suggests that the game could be launching on these previous PlayStation platforms quite soon.

While it’s great to see that God of War Sons of Sparta is seemingly coming to PS4, it’s hard to know if fans should go out of their way to play it. Upon its launch, Sons of Sparta received rather middling reviews, ultimately settling at a 64/100 on Metacritic. This makes it the worst-reviewed God of War game in the franchise’s long and storied history. We here at ComicBook gave it a similar rating in our own review, saying that the project could have been so much better than its final product.

Still, for those who have yet to upgrade to a PS5 and have had their eye on God of War Sons of Sparta, it’s nice to have a port for PS4 on the horizon. Whenever this new release for Sons of Sparta is officially announced by PlayStation, we’ll be sure to let you know.