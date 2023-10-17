PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2023 Now Live

An influx of 15 new games have today been added to PlayStation Plus for the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. Since the first week of October, Sony has been allowing all PS Plus subscribers to snag this month's free titles which happen to include The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 2022, and Weird West. Now, those with the higher tiers of the service can look to access even more games without having to buy them outright.

As of this morning, all of the newest games joining the Game Catalog for PS Plus have gone live. October's lineup of new titles is most likely headlined by Gotham Knights, which is the latest Batman video game released by WB Games. Gotham Knights launched roughly one year ago and has also recently landed on Xbox Game Pass, which means that it's now easier to play than ever before.

Outside of Gotham Knights, Sony has also tried to bring a couple of horror-themed games to PS Plus, seemingly to line up with Halloween. These games happen to inlclude Outlast 2, Alien Isolation, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, and Dead Island Definitive Edition. When combined with The Callisto Protocol, PS Plus has a deep array of horror games in October that subscribers can play to coincide with spooky season.

If there is one disappointment with PS Plus this month, it would likely come with the new "Classic" games that have joined the service. On this front, Sony has added Tekken 6, SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny, Ape Escape Academy, and IQ Final. As a whole, none of these games are necessarily terrible, but they also don't really jump out. Given how many other retro games from previous consoles Sony still hasn't brought to its Classics section of PS Plus, it's likely that most Premium subscribers will be left wanting this month.

You can get a look at all of the new games that have joined PlayStation Plus today in the lists attached below.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games

(Photo: WB Games)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5, PS4)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5, PS4)

Far: Changing Tides (PS5, PS4)

Gungrave Gore (PS5, PS4)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

Dead Island: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Alien Isolation (PS4)

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Eldest Souls (PS5, PS4)

Roki (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics