PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2023 Available Now

As of this moment, October 2023's round of free games on PlayStation Plus are available to download. Until today, September's titles which included Saints Row, Generation Zero, and Black Desert: Traveler Edition were all up for grabs after going live at the start of the month. Now, these games have all been removed to pave the way for October's free games for PS5 and PS4, which are accessible until November 7.

In case you somehow missed the previous announcement, October's lineup of games on PS Plus includes The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 2022, and Weird West. By far, The Callisto Protocol is the biggest title of the bunch this month as the Dead Space spiritual successor just launched at the end of this past year. Not to mention, The Callisto Protocol is also a survival-horror game, which means that its arrival on PS Plus happens to coincide with Halloween.

You can learn more about all of the newest free games on PlayStation Plus in October down below.

The Callisto Protocol

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto.

Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."

Farming Simulator 2022

"Take on the role of a modern farmer! Agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry offer a huge variety of farming activities while you face the challenges of the four seasons, especially when winter sets in. Creatively build your own farm and extend your farming operations with production chains – forming an agricultural empire! Even run your farm together with friends and enjoy crossplatform multiplayer together.

Whether you create a lush vineyard or an olive orchard in the Mediterranean south of France, a vast farmland full of wheat, corn, potatoes and cotton in the US-Midwest or a lively animal farm in the hilly landscape of the European Alpine region: More than 400 machines and tools from over 100 real agricultural brands like Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and many more are available for your farm."

Weird West

"Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own."