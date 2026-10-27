PlayStation Plus Members Can Now Play One of the PS5’s Most Acclaimed RPGs for Free

One of the most acclaimed RPGs released during the PS5 generation is now free for millions of PlayStation Plus users. While many PS Plus subscribers are surely looking forward to November’s round of free games on the service, PlayStation has pushed out its latest group of titles on the Game Catalog for Extra and Premium members today. And while new additions to the Game Catalog can often be hit-and-miss, PS Plus users have one game, in particular, that is worth checking out.

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As of now, Tales of Arise has joined PS Plus and is downloadable for free to Extra and Premium users. Released in 2021, Tales of Arise is the latest mainline entry in the long-running Tales series from Bandai Namco. While Bandai Namco has been primarily focused on remastering older installments in the Tales franchise in recent years, Tales of Arise offers a wholly new experience featuring new characters, a new story, and overhauled combat systems.

Although Tales of Arise might not have the same name recognition as other RPGs on PS5, it’s by all accounts one of the best of this generation. Upon its arrival in 2021, the game received a very impressive 87/100 average review score on Metacritic. This means that it has only trailed behind games like Elden Ring, Monster Hunter Wilds, Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in terms of critical acclaim.

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As a result, if you’ve never played Tales of Arise in the past and happen to be subbed to PS Plus Extra or Premium, it’s very much worth checking out. Even if you happen to not care for what it offers, you could always end up deleting the game off of your PS5 and moving onto something else. After all, that’s the perk of having new titles like this added to PS Plus on a monthly basis.

As mentioned, the PS Plus games for November 2026 that will be available to all subscribers will be dropping next week on November 2nd. Currently, we don’t know what this lineup will entail, but that should be changing in the coming day on October 28th when PlayStation formally announces this next rotation of freebies. To stay in the loop with what’s next for PS Plus, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook as we’ll be sure to share the news of this upcoming free games lineup with you once it’s unveiled.