10 Best Horror Games to Play on PlayStation Plus for Halloween 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers have an abundance of games to choose from across all genres, but one genre deserves priority during October: horror. Thankfully, there are plenty of horror titles on the Extra and Premium catalogues. Horror has a ton of subgenres, too, which range from old-school throwbacks to scary walking simulators to cooperative shooters that prioritize adrenaline. The list of all of them is extensive and filled with classics.

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And since analysis paralysis is a thing, here is an unranked list of 10 great horror games PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members should try during the Halloween season.

10) Crow Country

Image Courtesy of SFB Games

Of all the retro Resident Evil-like games out there, Crow Country is one of the strongest ones. For maximum nostalgia points, this specific title plops in Final Fantasy 7-esque character models in a haunted theme park, which is a rich setting for a game like this. Like the other games of its ilk, it asks players to run around and unlock new portions of the map that then unlock other portions of the map.

It’s a basic descriptor of this subgenre, but Crow Country excels because of its great puzzle design and combat that gives players more control over their shots; there’s no more depending on auto-aim here. It’s paced well and meets or exceed the genre’s standards in many areas, demonstrating its supremacy in the PS1-like horror space.

9) Still Wakes the Deep

IMage Courtesy of Secret Mode

Still Wakes the Deep takes a lot of cues from Lovecraftian horror and movies like The Thing. Those aren’t new combinations in the realm of horror, but they are given interesting wrinkles by the setting. It’s set aboard an oil rig in the middle of the North Sea in the 1970s and has the cranky Scottish crew to match. These small touches give the game a different atmosphere that’s not typically seen in the genre, especially if players choose to play it in Scottish Gaelic (and those who do will earn a trophy).

The monster segments can be frustrating because of how few mechanics there are and how strictly one misstep is punished, so some of the tension can fizzle out when there are meaningful threats. But working alongside this working-class Scottish crew as they try to fend off an otherworldly threat is unique enough to trudge through, despite its inadequacies.

8) The Exit 8

Image Courtesy of PLayism

The Exit 8 is a simple puzzle game where players have to find differences in an endlessly looping subway tunnel. Maybe a sign is off. Perhaps there’s a weird stain on the ceiling.

It doesn’t sound creepy, but The Exit 8‘s pristine hallways put it in the liminal space subgenre, which is inherently unsettling. It always feels as though something horrifying is going to happen because of how off it all seems. The game is not scary most of the time, but it knows when to release the tension through a well-timed jump scare or spooky moment. The Exit 8 is not long enough to lose its luster — it can be 100% cleared in under an hour — but its restraint is admirable and one of its biggest strengths. It also makes for a fitting companion to the surprisingly great film adaptation.

7) Outlast 2

Image Courtesy of Red Barrels

Outlast 2 is symbolic of the type of horror games that were quite prevalent in the 2010s with its focus on disempowerment, but that doesn’t negate how scary it actually is. Skulking around its cult compound is often terrifying because of the overwhelming darkness and limited tools players have at their disposal.

Even though not being equipped with proper tools can simplify the game, it succeeds in making players actually scared of the many disturbed cult members wandering about. Focusing on cults is what gives this entry such striking imagery, making it even more disappointing that Red Barrels went down the multiplayer route for the next entry. Outlast 3 was announced way back in 2017 and doesn’t seem to be coming out any time soon. However, that at least gives players plenty of time to experience Outlast 2‘s campaign.

6) The Evil Within 2

Image Courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

The Evil Within 2 is much less bonkers than its predecessor, but it’s also significantly more streamlined. The shooting feels better, the game looks nicer, and it runs much more smoothly (it even received a patch to have a higher framerate when played on PS5). The Evil Within 2 also attempts to invoke the spirit of Resident Evil 4 with its over-the-shoulder gunplay and approach to upgrades. It’s not a new loop, per se, but it is effective at giving players a reason to engage in combat and explore.

Unlike other more linear games in the genre, it’s possible to explore, as the game gives players a few hubs to poke around in. Thankfully, these spaces are not massive and more meant to give appropriate contrast to the linear levels. Said linear levels are not nearly as scary as they should be, but they help balance out the aforementioned hubs. While so many modern games try to ape the original Resident Evil trilogy, not as many try to directly copy Resident Evil 4. The Evil Within 2 obviously falls short of that impossibly high watermark, yet there’s enough going on here that’s worth checking out. And, sadly, it’s not like there will be more The Evil Within games in the future, given Tango Gameworks’ new home and Xbox’s disdain for its smaller franchises.

5) Resident Evil Village

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was terrifying and focused on making players feel scared at all times. Resident Evil Village is still a quite frightening, but it also has a wider variety of styles. Castle Dimitrescu has the creeping dread of being stalked by an overpowering force. House Beneviento disempowers players and dials up the scares. The Reservoir is all about action. And the final main location is like a mix of action and horror with body horror sprinkled on top.

Resident Evil has long since had to split its attention over a wide amount of styles, but Village arguably does it better than almost all of them, except for maybe the Resident Evil 4 remake. Combining all of these types of horror makes this final journey for Ethan Winters a special one that should be remembered as one of the best entries in a series full of genre-defining games.

4) Until Dawn

IMage Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Even with all the horror games Supermassive Games has made over the past 11 years, none have still come close to surpassing Until Dawn. The overall mystery is more intriguing, the characters are more memorable, and it’s actually scary at times, all areas the Dark Pictures games, The Quarry, and The Casting of Frank Stone stumbled in to varying degrees in one way or another. Instead of time and making spiritual successors making Until Dawn nearly obsolete, they have only further highlighted the 2015 game’s strengths.

Both the original and remake are on PlayStation Plus, and both have their pros and cons. The remake runs at 30 frames per second, but the original runs at 60 when played at PS5. The remake has new scenes, but one in particular is strange and doesn’t fit the mood. The remake technically looks better with deeper shadows and more advanced lighting, but it also has a warmer color palette that doesn’t complement the icy environment. There’s no correct answer here, so it’s worth just picking one and going from there. Either way, the base game is still fantastic.

3) The Midnight Walk

Image Courtesy of Fast Travel Games

The Midnight Walk only just came to PlayStation Plus, yet it’s still one of the handful of titles that fit the Halloween mood. It’s particularly scary, but it has the eerie, whimsical style seen in Laika films like Coraline and ParaNorman. This tracks, as developer MoonHood is staffed with some former Zoink employees, the team that made fellow Laika-like game Lost in Random.

The Midnight Walk has players walking their way through a dark world with a little innocent being referred to as Potboy. There are some stealth segments here and there, however, the gameplay is mostly about solving puzzles and absorbing the world. It’s short, rather unique, sweet, and, surprisingly, best played in VR. The added immersion from physically closing your eyes combined with the more stylized art direction make it a perfect fit for the slowly crumbling medium.

2) World War Z

IMage Courtesy of Saber Interactive

There are many Left 4 Dead-like co-op shooters where players squad up and blast a ton of monsters, but World War Z is among the strongest of the lot not developed by Valve, and it’s still going over seven years later. In fact, the team is about to add a Florida-based map with a trailer that pokes fun at Grand Theft Auto 6.

World War Z excels because of the high that comes from killing hordes upon hordes of zombies. Seeing them rush is an impressive spectacle, one that changes with the surprisingly impressive map variety. The map in New York is different from the one in Moscow, neither of which are similar to the streets of Tokyo. Repetitive games like this can often run together, so it’s great for this one to prioritize map variety. It’s a straightforward experience, yet that doesn’t diminish its ability to excel in a genre with plenty of competition.

1) Conscript

Image Courtesy of Team17

War is hell, and Conscript makes that clear. This Resident Evil-like horror game puts players in the boots of a soldier during the first World War. And instead of mindless zombies wandering through a mansion, it’s hostile German soldiers in trenches and bunkers. It’s a unique setup that carries it rather far.

It’s a challenging game that calls on players to backtrack and manage resources, but there are modern bells and whistles that can take some of the edge off and allow for greater customizability. And even though this list is more for Halloween, those who are more patient will eventually get a better version of the game, because the Director’s Cut that came to PC in 2025 for free and streamlined the experience is finally making its way to consoles sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.

What horror games are you going to try during this spooky season? Tell us in the comments.