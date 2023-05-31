PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for June 2023 Announced

Sony has today revealed the latest round of free games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of June 2023. With May finally coming to a close this week, many PS Plus subscribers have been curious about what the coming month's slate will look like at the Essential tier of the PlayStation subscription service. Now, those questions have been answered and it seems like PS Plus members have a lot to look forward to.

Going live next week on Tuesday, June 6, the forthcoming lineup of PS Plus games will include NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi. All three titles will be available natively across PS5 and PS4 and represent a number of different genres. Of this group, though, NBA 2K23 is likely the most notable title, especially since its arrival on PlayStation Plus will coincide with the NBA Finals.

June's lineup of games on PS Plus will be made even sweeter considering that Sony is discounting the service quite heavily in the coming weeks. To coincide with its annual "Play Days" promotion, PS Plus subscriptions will be available at 25% off from their typical value. This deal will extend to all tiers of PS Plus as well, which means that whether you want to subscribe to Essential, Extra, or Premium, all three offerings will be much lower priced throughout June.

You can learn more about this month's full slate of PS Plus games down below.

NBA 2K23

"Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in NBA 2K23. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair today's All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build a dynasty of your own in MyGM or take the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and experience true-to-life gameplay. How will you Answer the Call?"

Jurassic World Evolution 2

"Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier's ground-breaking 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution, offering an all new narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise, exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an expanded roster of awe-inspiring dinosaurs."

Trek to Yomi

"As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward."