PS Plus Subscriptions Getting Big Discount in June

PlayStation's free PS Plus games for June haven't been revealed yet, but we already know that subscribers -- or those who've been waiting for the right time to resubscribe -- have a pretty rare discount coming their way next month. Just after players started noticing that discount offers for 25% off of renewed PS Plus subscriptions were going out, PlayStation announced its Days of Play details for this year and confirmed that everybody will be getting some kind of PS Plus offer whether they're new or current subscribers. For those who've been waiting on a chance to upgrade to a different tier of PS Plus, this sale is the one for you.

PlayStation's PS Plus Deals for June

There are two different PS Plus deals for June that are planned. The first of them is best suited for those who want to subscribe to PS Plus or those who already have a subscription and just want to renew it for 12 more months. This discount matches the same one that was promoted to individuals recently and makes all of the 12-month plans including Essential, Extra, and Premium 25% off of their usual price. So, for a PS Plus Premium subscription that costs $120, you'll get $30 off which will make it $10 less than if you were to pay for a year of PS Plus Extra.

The other deal is for those who've already got a PS Plus subscription, but it offers a similar value. If you've got either the Essential or Extra subscriptions and you want to move up to a higher tier, you can still get a 25% discount on that. Discounts on renewals happen on occasion, for context, but it's rarer to see PlayStation offer a discount when jumping between PS Plus tiers.

When Do the PlayStation Days of Play Deals Start?

PlayStation said previously that its Days of Play event would start on June 2nd, but it was also said this week that more details on the Days of Play event would be shared closer to that start time. So, until PlayStation says otherwise, we can assume that the PS Plus deal will go live on June 2nd as well alongside the other deals on games and gear. The event is scheduled to end on June 12th, though it's unclear now if the PS Plus sale will only persist during that window or if it'll last a bit longer to give people more time to subscribe.