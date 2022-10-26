PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed

With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed

Per usual, three new games for PS Plus Essential subscribers will be downloadable beginning on November 1st. This time around, the PS Plus lineup is notably headlined by Nioh 2, which is Team Ninja's hyper-difficult action game for PS5 and PS4. Also joining the group is that of Heavenly Bodies, which will also be available natively across PS5 and PS4. Lastly, the PS4 title LEGO Harry Potter Collection will round things out for November and will give subscribers a "Wizarding World" game to play while continuing to wait for 2023's Hogwarts Legacy.

All in all, this is a pretty decent group of games on PS Plus in November. While many subscribers will surely end up getting greatly frustrated with Nioh 2 if they opt to play it, the other two titles are far more accessible for players of all ages.

If you'd like to learn more about this coming month's lineup of PS Plus titles, you can find trailers and descriptions for each down below.

Nioh 2

"Master the art of the samurai in this brutal masocore RPG… for death is coming. Journey to 1555 Japan, a country gripped in endless warfare where monsters and evil spirits stalk a land of natural beauty and menacing peril. Hunt down your enemies as a rogue mercenary wielding the supernatural powers of the mythical Yokai. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and the new and terrifying Dark Realm?"

Heavenly Bodies

"Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut's arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station."

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

"The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy."