PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November

PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.

The latest leak supposedly declaring what November's free PlayStation Plus games will be comes from Dealabs, the same source that's correctly named the free monthly games time and time again in the past. Dealabs says that Nioh 2 and Heavenly Bodies will both be available in their PlayStation 4 as well as PlayStation 5 versions while LEGO Harry Potter Collection's PlayStation 4 version will be the one to download.

As is the case with any of these free PlayStation Plus offerings, one game is always a headliner, and this time, that's Nioh 2. The game's been regarded as a Soulsborne-type experience by many but is one that certainly had a following already thanks to the first game, Nioh.

"Master the art of the samurai in this brutal masocore RPG… for death is coming," a preview of the game from the PlayStation Store said. "Journey to 1555 Japan, a country gripped in endless warfare where monsters and evil spirits stalk a land of natural beauty and menacing peril. Hunt down your enemies as a rogue mercenary wielding the supernatural powers of the mythical Yokai. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and the new and terrifying Dark Realm?"

PlayStation's reveal of this month's free games took place on September 28th, so November's free games should be revealed in full towards the end of this month. For those who haven't yet got this month's free games, you've got until October 31st to download Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot, so be sure to get them while they're available to at least add them to your backlog, for now.