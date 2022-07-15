PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals the Next Big PS1 Game

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium. As of last month, PlayStation Plus is now divided into three different tiers. There's PlayStation Plus Essential, which is just normal PlayStation Plus prior to this expansion of the subscription service. Then there's the mid-tier version, PlayStation Plus Extra, which combines PS Plus Essential with the old PS Now. Then there's the most expensive tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to an evolving library of backward compatible PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. That said, it looks like the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium is from Capcom, who has been an early supporter and partner of the PlayStation Plus revamp.

Between Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, and other series, Capcom has seen a huge revival lately. And this revival has been on the back of classic and nostalgic IP, like the aforementioned series. Much of this IP can trace its heritage back to the early days of gaming, like the PS1. One Capcom series that got its start on the PS1 was Dino Crisis. And unlike many of Capcom's IP, it's been dormant and not brought forward to modernity. There's no word of this changing, but it looks like it's at least going to be able to be relived through PS Plus.

Earlier this week, Sony announced new games being added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Briefly, it listed Dino Crisis, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, and Ridge Racer 2. The kicker was these games were only listed for Italian subscribers. The idea these games would only be added to the subscription service in Italy is unlikely. What's more likely is this was a preview of what's to come. Whatever the case, mention of the games was quickly removed with no comment, further suggesting there's something to the mistake.

For those that don't know: Dino Crisis is a survival horror game that spawned a series of the same name. Released first in 1999, it garnered an 84 on Metacritic and largely sold well. Developed and published by Capcom, it was notable because it was created by Shinji Mikami, who was coming hot off Resident Evil, another series he created. Meanwhile, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, a fitting game, hit in 2009 via PSP and courtesy of developer Project Soul and publisher Bandai Namco. It hit an 80 on Metacritic at release. Lastly, there's Ridge Racer 2 from 2006, another PSP game from Bandai Namco. It garnered a 70 on Metacritic at release.