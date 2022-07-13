PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New Free Games for July 2022

Sony has revealed the new list of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra for the month of July 2022. As part of the new overhaul to PS Plus last month, Sony offered two new tiers of the service that contain a number of different games to play. And while those that are merely subscribed to the "Essential" tier of PS Plus will still be able to download new games each month, those that have Premium and Extra can expect even more titles to come about on a routine basis.

In total, PS Plus will be adding well over a dozen new games for Premium and Extra subscribers next week on July 19th. This lineup is most notably headlined by Stray, Final Fantasy VII Intergrade, and five different games from the Assassin's Creed series. In addition, two Saints Row titles are also being added prior to the franchise's new rebooted installment releases next month.

To go along with all of these games, PS Plus Premium subscribers, in particular, will be able to get some new "classic" titles to play. These games include No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. Both titles were previously released on Sony's handheld platform the PSP. No other games from the PS1, PS2, or PS3 eras are being added this month.

If you would like to get a full list of everything that will be coming to PS Plus Premium and Extra starting next week, you can find the full list of games down below.