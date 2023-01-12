PlayStation Plus Adding First PS1 Games of 2023 Soon

PlayStation revealed its slate of extra PlayStation Plus games this week for those within the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, and as part of that reveal, we also found out which classic games will join the library this month. Those classic games exclusive to people in the Premium tier are three different PS1 games including Star Wars titles and the return of the long-running Syphon Filter series. They'll all be added on January 17th alongside the rest of the PS4 and PS5 games.

The three PS1 games being added for PS Plus Premium members this month are Syphon Filter 3, Star Wars Demolition, and Hot Shots Golf 2. The first of those came out in 2001, the Star Wars game released a year prior in 2000, and Hot Shots Golf 2 (known also as Everybody's Golf 2) released in 2000 as well.

Those who remember those games fondly already should need no reintroduction to them ahead of their arrival in the PS Plus library, but for those less familiar with the games, PlayStation shared some overviews for them as well as info on some of the enhancements that have been implemented to modernize them.

Syphon Filter 3

"Special agents Gabe Logan and Lian Xing stand accused of conspiring to spread the fatal Syphon Filter virus around the world. However, the trail of treason leads straight to their former employers – The Agency, and only Gabe and Lian can uncover the covert conspiracy and stop the virus in its tracks. Missions include stealth, assassination and all-out combat, plus a wide range of mini-games including evasion, retrieval and demolition. A host of secret bonus missions and the new extended two-player deathmatch mode deliver maximum longevity and replay value. This version of Syphon Filter 3 is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters."

Star Wars Demolition

"Choose from over 10 iconic Star Wars vehicles and battle it out across eight intense arenas and four game modes. Blast your way to victory with an arsenal that includes laser cannons, proton torpedoes and concussion missiles. This version of Star Wars Demolition is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters."

Hot Shots Golf 2

"Dust down your clubs – the game for every keen golfer has just returned to the top of the leaderboard. Combining addictive gameplay and stunning visuals, Hot Shots Golf 2 delivers a comprehensive golfing experience, with a wacky sense of humor. This version is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters."

PlayStation's new classic PS Plus games will come to the subscription service on January 17th.