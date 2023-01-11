PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon

PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.

These new PS Plus games will only be available for those with the Extra and Premium subscriptions, so if you've got PS Plus Essential, you won't be able to play these at no extra cost. For those who do have the right subscriptions, however, you'll soon be able to play Back 4 Blood, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Life is Strange, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Jett: The Far Shore, Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Just Cause 4, Omno, and Erica.

That's technically only 10 games if you're looking at them by their base titles alone, but the two different versions of Just Cause 4 bring the total up to 11. The newer version of the game, Just Cause 4: Reloaded, comes with some extras like a wingsuit, a micro jet, and some additional DLC packs for players to utilize. It doesn't come with everything the game offers such as the expansion pass and additional content, but unlike the base version of the game, Reloaded boasts a PS5 version for those who want to play it on that console.

"Jump into an action-packed open-world sandbox experience and cause chaos with a wide selection of weaponry, vehicles and gear," a preview of the Just Cause 4: Reloaded game said. "Just Cause 4: Reloaded delivers an expansive and explosive gameplay experience in an all-new package and includes additional premium content as well as all previously released improvements and additions to the game. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!"

The new PS Plus games will be available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers starting on January 17th.