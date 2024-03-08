PS Plus Users "Blown Away" by Forgotten PS4 Exclusive

Some PlayStation Plus users are finally getting around to playing a forgotten PS4 exclusive via the subscription service, and have been left "blown away" by the game. While the PS2 will forever be the most iconic PlayStation machine, Sony was firing on all cylinders during the PS4 generation, delivering exclusive banger after exclusive banger. It was very rare during the PS4 generation for one of its marquee exclusives to miss, but it did happen on occasion, including in 2019. In 2019, we got one of the best PS4 exclusives in the form of Death Stranding. We also got Days Gone though, which despite selling well, was deemed not quite a failure, but a disappointment by the standards of PlayStation. And clearly Sony agrees because it hasn't greenlit a sequel, despite developer Bend Studio interested in making one.

Days Gone on PS4 has a 71 on Metacritic, which is far from the greatest score. Despite this, over the years it has developed a bit of a cult following that insists this score vastly underrates the game. And perhaps the latest impressions over on the PS Plus Reddit page suggest there is something to these claims.

"Make sure to try Days Gone," reads a popular post right now of the PS Plus Reddit page. "If you haven't already, this is your sign to play Days Gone. I finally got around to trying it and I'm blown away by how high quality it is. The beginning is really slow but I promise if you push through it you'll be rewarded."

Of course, not all of the comments agree with the sentiment, but many do. Meanwhile, the number of votes up the post has received also suggest it is a common, growing sentiment about the PS4 game.

"Got my platinum last year. Had a great time with it and was surprised. Heard a lot of negative things and I thought it was better than the things being said," reads one of the comments. "Agreed, I really enjoyed Days Gone. Story was great, characters were great, world was great, the random events were awesome. Lots to love about this game," reads another comment.

If you decide to check out Days Gone based on these recommendations, you should expect an open-world game that will set you back anywhere between 35 to 50 hours, depending on various factors. Completionists will need a little more time with the game though, with 100% playthroughs usually clocking in somewhere between 60 and 70 hours.

About the Game

"Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic," reads an official description of Days Gone. "Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. Scavenge through abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons, or take your chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade... or more violent means."

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the PS4 and PS5 news, all of the latest PS4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS4 and PS5 deals -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to weigh in on the discussion yourself with a comment about whether or not you agree with these Reddit users.