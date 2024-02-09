Some PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the best PS5 games for free, with an additional catch. The first catch is this not only requires a PS Plus subscription, but a subscription to PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service. If you are subscribed to the basic tier, PS Plus Essential, or the mid-level tier, PS Plus Extra, you don't have to worry about the second catch because this new offer is not available to you. The second catch is you will not be able to play the whole game. Rather, you will only be able to play 2 hours of the game, which is a little over 10 percent of the main story.

The mystery game in question released last year via PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games. If these dots don't connect for you. the game is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which takes about 17 to 23 hours to beat depending on how much of the side content you engage with versus just mainline the story. Completionists meanwhile will need a little less than 30 hours with the game. Suffice to say you are not getting very far into the game with this trial, but it is long enough to determine whether you wanna splash some cash on the full game.

"Ultimately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 captures the essence of the character on a micro and macro level," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "We get big, epic set pieces infused with personal stakes, spectacular combat, the amazing web-swinging that every kid dreams of, and a story that tests Miles Morales and Peter Parker on both physical and mental levels. While it isn't without its flaws, Spider-Man 2 is a sensational follow-up to the previous games and yet another winner for PlayStation players."

About the Game + Trailer

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear. Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains-including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."