PlayStation Launches Official PS VR2 Site with Sign-Ups for New Info

After confirming earlier this year that the PlayStation VR 2 was indeed in the works, Sony has now set up a dedicated page on the PlayStation site for the next generation of virtual reality gear. For those who haven’t been keeping up with all of the news about the next virtual reality headset planned for the PlayStation 5, this page has a wealth of information about what the gear consists of and how it differs from the original PlayStation VR. For those who are already caught up with everything, this page also has a sign-up option towards the bottom that’ll allow you to get more information about the PS VR2 as soon as it’s available.

The site in question can be found here alongside a rundown of all of the PS VR2’s most prominent features. It’s already been confirmed that the VR headset will support up to 4K and up to 120fps during different VR experiences, and among the details already shared, the new eye tracking feature has been one that’s caught the attention of PlayStation owners.

“Interact in new and lifelike ways, as the PS VR2 headset detects the motion of your eyes, allowing for heightened emotional response and enhanced expression when meeting fellow players online,” Sony’s site for the PS VR2 said. “Eye tracking cameras follow your line of sight when aiming or looking around, while advanced foveated rendering techniques improve the visual experience by adjusting resolutions to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on.”

Another grievance people had with the original PS VR – and early VR headsets overall – was the amount of cords that came with the first system. Having to wrestle with those cords or move around them is an immersion-breaking experience, so people were hoping that the next iteration of the PS VR would cut back on those or go totally cordless. The latter isn’t happening, but it’s at least been reduced to just one cord that runs to the front of the PlayStation 5.

“Jump straight into new virtual worlds with a simple one-cable connection to the PlayStation 5 console’s front USB port,” the site explained. “PlayStation VR2 is quick and easy to set up – just plug in and play.”

At the bottom of the page, there’s an option to sign in with your PlayStation ID. Doing so allows you to sign up for future news and updates on the PS VR2.

Sony’s new PS VR2 does not yet have a confirmed release date.