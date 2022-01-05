PlayStation VR2 Officially Revealed Alongside New Horizon Game

After years of rumors, PlayStation VR2 has been officially revealed by Sony for the PlayStation 5. A release window for the headset and controllers has not been announced just yet, but PlayStation has released full specs, and announced a big new game: Horizon Call of the Mountain. The new headset will offer 4K HDR, an OLED display with resolution of 2000×2040 per eye, headset based controller tracking (no need for an external camera), eye tracking, a 110-degree field of view, and vibration on the headset. The headset will be compatible with PlayStation’s new Sense controllers. The Sense controllers will feature a six-axis motion sensing system, haptic feedback, and more.

An image of the controllers was shared on Twitter by @Wario64 and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

another look at PSVR2 controllers pic.twitter.com/smGE3cAX1w — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 5, 2022

As of this writing, PlayStation has not released any images or concept art from Horizon Call of the Mountain. Horizon has become a big franchise for Sony, and the news should be exciting for fans that are already looking forward to the release of Horizon Forbidden West this year. The VR title is being developed by Guerrilla Games alongside Firesprite. PlayStation acquired Firesprite in September of 2021. The developer is responsible for games such as The Playroom, The Playroom VR, and The Persistence.



It will be interesting to see what else PlayStation has planned for the VR device! VR technology is still fairly niche, and companies like Nintendo and Microsoft have been much more hesitant to embrace the concept the way that Sony has. Sony has not revealed a price point for the hardware, but the original PlayStation VR setup was pretty costly. With PlayStation 5 still hard to come by at MSRP, it remains to be seen just how much users are willing to spend for an entirely new VR device. However, if Horizon is an indication that more major PlayStation IPs will be getting VR games, it could sway more users to take the plunge!

Are you looking forward to PlayStation VR2? Will a new Horizon game be enough to get you to purchase the VR headset and controllers? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!