PS5 Restock Leaks Ahead of Next Drop

If you're one of the many PlayStation fans who still hasn't yet had a chance to obtain a PlayStation 5, your opportunity to call one yours may be coming soon. The newest PlayStation restock will supposedly be happening on May 28th at GameStop, new reports have suggested, with console bundles being made available in-store. Further leaks have perhaps shown exactly what kinds of bundles will be available at GameStop, but the retailer itself has not officially been announced at this time.

News of this restock comes from The Shortcut's Matt Swider who shared the initial report this week claiming that more PlayStation 5 consoles would return to GameStop's shelves this coming weekend. The Saturday drop will be spread throughout the United States, according to the outlet, but unfortunately for those who are just planning on purchasing a console itself, it looks like it's only going to be sold in bundles as we've seen from past drops.

Possible PS5 Bundle Combinations for GameStop Locations on the 28th. https://t.co/eH7WAVDUsR pic.twitter.com/jqqfIoW8G4 — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) May 25, 2022

Over on the Cheap Ass Gamers Twitter account, the game savings aficionados shared some paperwork which showed what these possible bundles might look like when they come to GameStop locations across the country. Many of those bundles came with GameStop gift cards as well as PlayStation Plus subscriptions and other accessories to go along with either the normal console or the Digital Edition. Prices weren't listed on the sheets shown, but considering how you've got consoles bundled alongside gift cards costing $50 or more by themselves on top of games and other tech, you can expect these to be some pricey bundles.

For many, however, that may be their only option if they're looking to acquire one of these consoles. Well after the consoles launched, they're still proving to be particularly elusive for those who've been looking for them more casually and even those who seem to simply be having consistently poor luck in their hunts.

The report from The Shortcut said that there wouldn't be any PlayStation 5 consoles sold online during this drop and that the sales would only happen in stores, so expect to make a trip out if you plan on hunting for a PlayStation 5 this weekend.