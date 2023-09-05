PlayStation Exclusive Finally Coming to Xbox After Indefinite Delay

A game that has been a console exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 since 2021 is finally coming to Xbox platforms later this month. When it comes to indie titles, it's not unusual to see these games slowly make their way to various consoles over time. Some of the most popular indies ever made such as Hollow Knight, Hades, and Undertale have all come to PlayStation, Xbox, and other platforms at various times. Now, this trend will be continuing once again with Solar Ash, which is set to finally land on Xbox after a lengthy delay.

First announced last summer, Annapurna Interactive and developer Heart Machine confirmed that Solar Ash would be coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Originally, Solar Ash came to PS5 and PS4 in December 2021 and this Xbox iteration was planned to arrive this past winter. However, for one reason or another, news regarding the Xbox version of Solar Ash went completely silent, which led many to wonder if it was still in the works. Fortunately, Heart Machine has today made clear that Solar Ash is still very much coming to Xbox and will roll out later this month on September 14.

Easily the best news regarding Solar Ash's arrival on Xbox is that the action-adventure title will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. This means that those subscribed to the service will be able to download Solar Ash on Xbox consoles or PC the moment that it hits Game Pass. Solar Ash also happens to be just one game amongst an incredibly strong lineup of Game Pass titles in September. Other games that are also joining the Xbox Game Pass library in September include Starfield, Gris, and Lies of P. Although it might be easy to overlook Solar Ash in this packed slate, Heart Machine's latest release definitely shouldn't be passed up, especially by those that enjoyed Hyper Light Drifter.

To learn more about Solar Ash, you can find the game's official description attached below.

"From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid's path of eternal hunger. Fight through mobs of grotesque creatures, grind rails with sheer delight, grapple to wild heights, take down enormous bosses, and surf the ashen clouds of shattered, bygone worlds swallowed by the void.

In this highly stylized action adventure unlike no other, will Rei persevere and make her way through the deadly encounters of this ravenous void in order to save her home? Will she learn the truth about these massive beasts that roam this strange land and uncover the mysteries of the Starseed and Echo? The answer to these questions, and more, awaits you in the Ultravoid."