New Xbox Game Pass Games Include Starfield and More

Starfield is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass soon for those patient players who waited for the September 6th release instead of buying the premium version that granted early access, and alongside that game, two more are coming to the subscription service soon as well. That total of three different Xbox Game Pass games makes for a much smaller drop than we typically see with any new Xbox Game Pass announcement, but it makes sense in this case since it's unlikely that most Xbox Game Pass subscribers would have much on their radars this week other than playing Starfield.

A Bethesda RPG that's been called "Skyrim in space" and much more than that by now, Starfield needs little introduction at this point and will be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog starting on September 6th. It'll technically be available sooner than that for many in the United States due to the specific launch times, too, assuming the Xbox Game Pass version is unlocked at those same times.

The other two games coming to Xbox Game Pass soon are Lies of P and Solar Ash. Both of those are being added later in the month so that if you're starting out with Starfield this week, you'll have some time to put in there before trying out something else. Though it was announced previously, Gris has now returned to Xbox Game Pass as of today, too. Since there's little to be explained about Starfield, you can check out our review of the game to see how it stacks up to other Bethesda games and modern RPGs, and more info on the other three Xbox Game Pass additions can be found below including their release dates and platforms. \

Gris

Cloud, Console, and PC – Available Today

"Gris makes a return to the Game Pass library today! Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality."

Solar Ash

Cloud, Console, and PC – Available September 14th

"From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid's path of eternal hunger."

Lies of P

Cloud, Console, and PC – Available September 19th (Day One Release)

"Lies of P is a thrilling soulslike that takes the story of Pinocchio, turns it on its head, and sets it against the darkly elegant backdrop of the Belle Epoque era. You must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city's elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself."