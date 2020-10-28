PlayStation Taking Requests for PS5's Free PSVR Camera Adapter

✖

There’s been a lot of speculation about what Sony’s next-gen plans for the PlayStation VR might be as we approach the PlayStation 5 release date, but nothing regarding a new headset or anything of that nature has been confirmed. What we do know is that PlayStation VR games will still work on the PlayStation 5 – you’ll just need a special adapter to make the camera work. Fortunately, Sony is giving out those adapters for free to help you get ready for the transition to the PlayStation 5 so long as you already own a PlayStation VR headset.

As spotted by Wario64, the site where PSVR headset owners can redeem their offer for a free PlayStation Camera adaptor is now live. If you’re one of many who need the adapter to play your games on the new console, that’s the place to start. You’ll need the serial number from your PSVR on-hand to get through the redemption process. Some users have been reporting problems making it through the various steps the site lays out while others haven’t had issues, so if you encounter a problem, you may need to try again later.

After proving you’re not a robot, you’ll be asked to enter that serial number found on the back of the PlayStation 5’s processing unit. If you encounter an issue there and need help, you’ll have the option to contact PlayStation Support and see if they can resolve the issue. PlayStation will need other things like an email address and other personal info, and should all go as planned, you’ll be met with a confirmation screen that says they’ll be in touch with you soon to get the adapter in your hands. For those in the United States, the camera adapters are scheduled to ship in mid-November, so there’s a chance you won’t be playing PSVR games on your next-gen console right when it launches.

This new camera adapter is required because although there is a new HD camera releasing for the PlayStation 5, it won’t be compatible with the PSVR setup. This means that you’ll need to use the old camera that came with the PSVR bundles for the PlayStation 4 on the next-gen console which is why you’ll need the adapter in the first place.