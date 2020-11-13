Travis Scott Teases PS5 Unboxing

✖

Travis Scott is teasing a PS5 unboxing video this week. As millions are still hustling to get their hands on the highly-anticipated PlayStation system, La Flame is ready to bless the streets with his own impressions. It’s been a meteoric rise for Scott over the last few years from the ranks of wunderkind producer to arguably the most influential man in Hip-Hop. He’s still finding ways to grab headlines despite concerts being basically non-existent during the coronavirus pandemic. His Astronomical event with Epic Games and Fortnite grabbed worldwide headlines. Followed by a hyped release at McDonald's where the artist got his own Cactus Jack meal. Needless to say, the unboxing video he posts could draw a massive number of eyeballs, and Sony is probably hoping that’s the case.

Hopefully, it goes better than the second Travis Scott Astronomical show. That outing saw fans complaining that there were some glitches that prevented them from getting in. “We’re investigating why our 2nd Astronomical show did not begin properly for a small number of players. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to join us for one of our remaining shows,” Fortnite wrote on their status account.

Check out what Epic Games had to say about their collaboration down below:

“From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite,” Epic Games wrote. “To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it. Here’s the breakdown, and remember: doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!”

Did you catch Astronomical earlier this year? Let us know in the comments!