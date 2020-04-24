Fortnite: Epic Games Addresses Problems With Travis Scott Concert Event

Fortnite pulled off its first big Travis Scott concert mostly without a hitch as players flocked to the in-game concert venue to see an animated version of the artist perform, but the second event didn’t go quite as smoothly for some players. Some people were apparently having problems viewing the event after it didn’t start as expected, though Epic Games said that the problem apparently only affected a small number of players. Still, the Fortnite creator said that it’s aware of the problem and that it’s investigating the situation, so hopefully the future Travis Scott concerts will go on without similar issues.

The first Travis Scott concert in Fortnite took place on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT with the second one scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. EDT. That one didn’t work for some players, however.

Epic Games tweeted about the problem from Fortnite’s support account on Twitter and said it’s looking into what the problem might be.

We’re investigating why our 2nd Astronomical show did not begin properly for a small number of players. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to join us for one of our remaining shows. pic.twitter.com/W9vGS9Rz3x — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 24, 2020

Anecdotal reports shared by Twitter users and other Fortnite players on social media around the game the second event was supposed to take place confirmed that some people were having issues with the concert. A timer was supposed to be ticking down in the event to show when it would start, but several players said the event didn’t begin even after that happened.

@FortniteGame been waiting 20 minutes for the Travis Scott event to happen but all that it says is beginning soon whereas last night it was working without delay please can you do something about this — jaldous115 (@jordan_aldous) April 24, 2020

Fortunately for those who didn’t get to watch the first or second show or those who just want to watch it again, there’s no limit on how many times you can attend Fortnite’s Travis Scott tour. The schedule for the game’s shows has more than one event on it with times spread out to make sure each region has a time that’s best for players in that area to participate, but you can hop into the concert whenever an event is scheduled.

As anyone who saw the first event can attest to, there was a lot going on during the cinematic and musical experience, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to attend an encore if you want to take in some things you might’ve missed. Hopefully the problems will be resolved by that point to allow more players to participate.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.