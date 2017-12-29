PlayStation Ranks Most Viewed Trailers For 2017, HZD Dominates

It’s almost time, gamers, to say goodbye to 2017 and to move into a New Year. It’s been a wild ride this year for gaming, we’ve had wonderful stories, epic let downs, crazy controversies – but at the end of the day, there’s that one title that feels like coming home and that’s the feeling that matters for us. To celebrate this crazy year, Sony has compiled a list of most viewed YouTube videos for the roster PlayStation offers. The ranking goes from 1 – 10, with some titles already released; and some on the way.

“Ah! While I’m here, I’ve got something for you: we’ve gathered the ten top-performing trailers published to our YouTube channel in 2017, and collected them here for you to peruse. Perhaps you could queue a few of these up after an especially filling meal, or before you decide to call it a night and bundle up in bed.

We debuted some real doozies over the past 12 months, and I figure what better way to dive into 2018 than by reflecting on all we’ve seen and achieved this year?

Okay, sorry to bother you! I’m going to go take a nap. Enjoy the trailers, and happy new year.

Not surprising to see Horizon Zero Dawn top this list, but where do some of your favourites rank? Take a look at the 1-10 most viewed trailers for 2017 to look back on Sony has offered fans over the last 12 months:

Horizon Zero Dawn – Story Trailer God of War – Be A Warrior The Last of Us: Part II Teaser Trailer #2 Gran Turismo Sport – Join the Human Race E3 Trailer Shadow of the Colossus E3 Trailer Detroit: Become Human – E3 Trailer Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Accolades Trailer Marvel’s Spider-Man – PGW 2017 Teaser Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – E3 Trailer Ghost of Tsushima – PGW 2017 Announcement

To relieve some of these glorious moments, you can check out the trailers themselves below: