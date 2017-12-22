Grab Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for Only $16

In addition to the amazing PlayStation Flash Sale going on right now, you can grab the brand new Uncharted: The Lost Legacy title for dirt cheap! The normally full priced game is available for $16.09 for a very limited amount of time, so you are definitely going to want to scoop this up fast!

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is the latest game in the long standing franchise, and the first sans Nathan Drake. Despite the leading character we’ve grown to know and love, the critics couldn’t get enough of the latest installment. The game is fantastic and gives a powerful throwback to previous titles, while still maintaining an organic experience all on its own.

“From the critically acclaimed developer behind hits such as The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, comes a thrilling new voyage of high-octane action and pulse-pounding peril.

In order to recover a fabled ancient Indian artefact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless war profiteer, Chloe Frazer must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross – last seen in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Together, they’ll venture deep into the mountains of India, learn to work together to unearth the mystery of the artefact, fight their way through fierce opposition and prevent the region from falling into chaos …”

Chloe Frazer is a character in her own right worth following, and this latest adventure is the perfect tale for both veterans of the Uncharted franchise, and newbies just looking for a solid story. Where some spin-off titles fail to meet the expectations of their sires, The Lost Legacy does just the opposite and we already want more!

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. To get this awesome deal, you can only grab it here.