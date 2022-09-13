How to Watch the PlayStation State of Play

As announced just yesterday, there is a new PlayStation State of Play set to take place later today, September 13th. The livestreamed presentation should feature a number of new announcements and reveals for upcoming PlayStation video games. Ahead of the event, we have gathered everything you might need to know together in order to explain when exactly it is, how to watch it, and what to expect when it does take place.

When Is the PlayStation State of Play and How to Watch

The new PlayStation State of Play is explicitly set to kick off today, September 13th, at 6PM ET/3PM PT. As usual for PlayStation State of Play presentations, interested viewers will be able to watch via both the official PlayStation YouTube channel and the official Twitch page as well.

It is fairly typical with these sorts of livestreams that the Twitch stream will be slightly ahead of YouTube, so if you really don't want to be spoiled, that is the best possible place to watch. For ease of access, however, we have embedded the YouTube version of the PlayStation State of Play livestream below.

What to Expect From the PlayStation State of Play

Officially, PlayStation has indicated that the State of Play will include roughly 20 minutes of reveals, updates, and footage for titles coming to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2. In total, PlayStation has said there will be 10 video games featured with a major caveat. "[W]e'll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world," the official PlayStation blog post reads.

Given the timing of the PlayStation State of Play, this isn't actually all that shocking. Tokyo Game Show 2022 takes place later this week, and there is always a strong focus on Japan-based developers around this time because of that. It does mean that there likely won't be too much in the way of video games from other companies, but it seems fair to assume that we could see announcements from the likes of Square Enix, Capcom, Sega, Koei Tecmo, and more. Even so, given the proximity to God of War Ragnarok's release date, it wouldn't be shocking to see it make an appearance as well.

As noted above, the new PlayStation State of Play is set to take place today, September 13th, at 6PM ET/3PM PT. It will last for roughly 20 minutes in total and have a strong focus on PlayStation's Japanese partners. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

What do you think PlayStation will actually show at the State of Play today? Are you specifically hoping to see any particular titles make an appearance? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!