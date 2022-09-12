PlayStation Announces New State of Play for September 2022

Just like Nintendo, PlayStation has announced that it will be holding its next gaming showcase within the coming day. Going back to August, fans have continued to expect that a new PlayStation State of Play live stream would be happening at some point soon. And while PlayStation has remained quiet on this front over that span of time, it has now unveiled that the next State of Play will occur less than 24 hours from now.

Taking place tomorrow on September 13th, Sony announced that the latest State of Play presentation will kick off at 3:00 PM PT/6:00 PM ET. Per usual, the State of Play will stream live on both Twitch and YouTube if you're looking to watch it as it transpires. Speaking more to what will be shown off at this event, PlayStation said that many of the announcements will be associated with Japanese titles in addition to other various games that are coming to PS5, PS4, and PlayStation VR2. Additionally, the showcase itself is said to last around 20 minutes.

"With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it's almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it's also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play," PlayStation said in its write-up on the PlayStation Blog. "For tomorrow's show, we'll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world. Expect about 20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2."

In a general sense, it will be curious to see what PlayStation chooses to highlight during this new State of Play event. While fans have been eager to see more of games like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, PlayStation's own description of the broadcast makes it sound like we should expect more third-party titles to appear. Either way, we definitely won't have to wait much longer to see what's on tap in what will be an incredibly busy day for video games.

