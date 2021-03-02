PlayStation Store Will No Longer Let People Buy or Rent Movies and TV

✖

It seems like there are hundreds of different ways to purchase and rent movies and TV online nowadays, but one of those methods is going to be ending for good in the near future. Starting later this year, you will now longer be able to purchase or rent video content through the PlayStation Store. This goes for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as Sony is doing away with the system altogether.

On Tuesday, Sony announced that the video rental and purchasing service on the PlayStation Network will be shuddered on August 31st. The company credits the rise in streaming services for this decision. With so much of our entertainment money going to these services, and other rental services like Vudu and iTunes in the mix, the PlayStation Network service wasn't sustainable enough.

"At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change. We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles," reads the statement from Vanessa Lee, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Head of Video Business. "With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021."

If you have already purchased video content through the PlayStation store, or purchase content any time prior to the conclusion of the service, you will always be able to access it.

"When this change takes effect, users can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on their PS4, PS5 and mobile devices," Lee continued. "We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on PlayStation."

The video rental and purchasing service will remain fully operational until it closes down for good at the end of August.

