PlayStation Store Golden Sale Happening Now, Save On Capcom Games and More

It’s time for yet another great sale over on the PlayStation Store, and this one’s bound to be, well, “golden” for some fans.

The sale, which is taking place through next Tuesday morning, is offering up to 50 percent off select games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. PlayStation Plus members can actually save more, up to 60 percent, off of select games.

There’s a pretty long list of games here, but most of them belong in the action and role-playing variety, with choices like Persona 5, Earth Defense Force 4.1, Gravity Rush Remastered, Harvest Moon titles and more being offered at a great discount. Plus, various Capcom games have been slashed in price over on PlayStation 3, including Okami HD, Capcom Arcade Cabinet, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium and several others.

You’ll find the full list below, so take advantage of these deals while you can!

PlayStation 4 Games

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition $4.79

Accel World VS Sword Art Online $29.99

Additional Gesture Bundle 2 $2.99

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault $11.99

A Hat in Time $20.99

Akiba’s Beat $15.99

Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed $14.99

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend $29.99

Assault Suit Leynos $7.99

Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book~ $35.99

Axiom Verge $9.99

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk $35.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction $23.99

Blue Reflection $41.99

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus $4.49

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload $19.99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls $11.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony $41.99

Dark Rose Valkyrie $14.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition $7.49

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory $35.99

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT $41.99

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe $59.49

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle $8.99

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition $13.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $20.39

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition $30.59

Dragon Quest Builders $23.99

Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition $25.79

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $35.99

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below $23.99

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends $23.99

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New $17.99

Earth’s Dawn $11.99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky $17.99

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force $11.99

Fallen Legion Bundle $14.99

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion $9.99

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire $9.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $33.49

Furi $7.99

GNOG $5.99

God Eater 2: Rage Burst $14.99

God Wars Future Past $24.99

PlayStation 4 Games Con’t.

Gravity Rush Remastered $8.99

Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator- $5.99

Gundam Versus $29.99

.hack//G.U. Last Record $29.99

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition $5.99

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland $5.99

Hatoful Boyfriend $2.99

Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star $2.99

ICEY $7.49

Indie Bundle: Shiness and Seasons after Fall $15.99

Knack $3.99

Koi: Game and Exclusive Theme Bundle $2.99

Kyurinaga’s Revenge $1.99

Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition $11.99

Mahjong $1.99

Malicious Fallen $8.99

Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition $11.99

Megadimension Neptunia VII $11.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection $5.99

Monster Hunter World $44.99

Monster Hunter World Digital Deluxe $52.49

Moon Hunters $4.49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy $34.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy $19.99

NieR: Automata $29.99

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon $41.99

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence $23.99

Omega Quintet $8.99

One Piece: Burning Blood $14.99

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition $21.11

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition $19.99

Persona 5 $26.99

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition $87.49

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness $15.99

Rainbow Moon $4.49

Rainbow Moon PS4 Upgrade $2.24

Revenant Saga $5.99

Rez Infinite $14.99

Rocket League Game of the Year Edition $14.99

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13 $23.99

Romancing SaGa 2 $19.99

Salt and Sanctuary $8.99

Samurai Warriors 4-II $19.99

Shadow Blade: Reload $4.49

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom $8.99

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax $3.99

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness $14.99

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster $14.69

Star Ocean Till The End of Time $14.69

Strider $2.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization $14.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe $21.24

Tales of Berseria $20.39

Tales of Zesteria $14.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs $14.99

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance $11.99

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ $29.99

Touhou Double Focus $3.99

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet $5.99

Touhou Genso Wanderer $24.99

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle $17.99

Toukiden: Kiwami $23.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception $24.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth $24.99

Yakuza Kiwami $17.99

Yasai Ninja $0.59

PlayStation 3 Games

Aquapazza $9.99

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!!! $7.49

Battle Fantasia $2.99

Bionic Commando Rearmed $2.99

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 $2.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction $19.99

Breath of Fire IV $2.99

Capcom Arcade Cabinet $5.99

Capcom Fighting Evolution $2.99

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 $2.99

Darkstalkers Resurrection $2.99

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax $15.99

DmC Devil May Cry $7.99

DmC Devil May Cry Ultimate Edition $13.49

DmC Devil May Cry – Vergirl’s Downfall Level $3.59

Final Fight: Double Impact $2.99

God Hand $2.99

Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator- $5.99

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi $5.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F $19.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd $24.99

Lost Dimension $12.99

Mega Man 10 $2.99

Mega Man 9 $2.99

Mega Man 9 & 10 Combo Pack $4.49

Okami HD $6.99

Persona 4 Arena $9.89

Persona 4 Arena Ultimate Edition $19.79

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax $12.99

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ultimate Edition $39.99

Persona 5 $22.49

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition $80.49

Rainbow Moon $4.49

Rainbow Moon PS3 Player Special Offer $2.24

Record of Agarest Series War Bundle $11.99

Record of Agarest War 2 $5.99

Record of Agarest War Zero $4.49

Remember Me $5.99

Revenant Saga $5.99

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny $11.99

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype $2.99

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Complete Bundle $3.89

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype – The Last Chapter $1.49

Söldner-X: Himmelssturmer $1.59

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition $5.99

Street Fighter X Tekken $2.99

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix $2.99

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix $2.99

Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord $9.99

The King of Fighters XIII $8.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs $11.99

XBlaze Lost: Memories $11.99

PlayStation Vita/PSP Games