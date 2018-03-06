PlayStation Store Sale Features Huge Markdowns On Call of Duty, Square Enix Games and More

As if the Xbox Live sale that just popped up yesterday wasn’t enough to get excited over, the latest sale on the PlayStation Store has a lot to enjoy as well.
The sale went live this morning, and will continue all week long until (presumably) early Tuesday morning on the 13th. During that time, you can get your hands on a number of deals for PlayStation 4, as well as some for PlayStation 3 and Vita – and a couple for PlayStation VR.
This week’s sale is all about a number of different franchises. Square Enix has a bunch of games on sale, including titles from such series as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and Just Cause; and Activision has also marked down a huge amount of its Call of Duty games, including newer releases like WWII and Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition.
You’ll find the sale prices over the next few pages, and there’s sure to be something there for everyone, so look around and score a few deals!
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4/Vita Crossbuy Titles
Hitman Go: Definitive Edition – $1.99 – 75% Off
Lara Croft Go – $2.49 – 75% Off
Albert and Otto – $7.19 – 40% Off
Alien Shooter – $3.99 – 50% Off
Black the Fall – $8.99 – 40% Off
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition – $39.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – $34.99 – 30% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles – $22.49 – 25% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – $74.99 – 25% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $44.99 – 25% Off
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition – $39.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $29.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $29.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe – $59.99 – 40% Off
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $47.99 – 40% Off
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass – $29.99 – 40% Off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $27.99 – 30% Off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Variety Map Pack – $8.99 – 40% Off
Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe – $89.99 – 10% Off
Children of Zodiarcs – $12.59 – 30% Off
Comet Crash 2: The Kronkoid Wars – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.24 – 65% Off
Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – $23.99 – 40% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.49 – 75% Off
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.24 – 75% Off
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass – $4.49 – 70% Off
PlayStation 4 Con’t./PSVR
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – $44.99 – 25% Off
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe – $63.74 – 25% Off
Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom – $7.49 – 50% Off
Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition – $25.79 – 40% Off
Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the World Below – $23.99 – 40% Off
Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off
Final Fantasy VII – $7.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition – $12.59 – 40% Off
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $12.49 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – $29.99 – 40% Off
Final Fantasy XIV – Stormblood – $19.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99 – 50% Off
Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 – $10.39 – 20% Off – $9.09 – 30% Off
I Am Setsuna – $19.99 – 50% Off
Just Cause 3 – $7.49 – 75% Off
Just Cause 3 – Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass – $4.49 – 70% Off
Just Cause 3 XL Edition – $11.24 – 75% Off
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix – $34.99 – 30% Off
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $41.99
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $2.99
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack – $4.34 – 85% Off
Life is Strange Complete Season – $4.99 – 75% Off
Life is Strange – Episode 2 – $1.24 – 75% Off
Life is Strange – Episode 3 – $1.24 – 75% Off
Life is Strange – Episode 4 – $1.24 – 75% Off
Life is Strange – Episode 5 – $1.24 – 75% Off
Lost Sphear – $34.99 – 30% Off
Murdered: Soul Suspect – $3.99 – 80% Off
Nier: Automata – $29.99 – 50% Off
Oh My Godheads – $11.99 – 20% Off
Pillar – $3.99 – 50% Off
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $19.79 – 67% Off
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.49 – 85% Off
Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness – $14.99 – 50% Off
Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K and Full HD Remaster – $14.69 – 30% Off
Star Ocean Till The End Of Time – $10.49 – 50% Off
Stick it to the Man – $3.99 – 50% Off – $2.79 – 65% Off
Thief – $2.99 – 85% Off
Timothy vs the Aliens – $16.99 – 15% Off – $13.99
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $5.99 – 80% Off
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge Day One Edition – $53.99 – 10% Off
World of Final Fantasy – $29.99 – 50% Off
PlayStation VR
Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV – $14.99 – 50% Off
VRFC Virtual Reality Football Club – $15.99 – 20% Off
PlayStation 3
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Bundle – $9.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition – $35.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $19.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops & Black Ops II Game Bundle – $39.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops Ultimate Edition – $29.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops with First Strike – $19.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Season Pass – $24.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Season Pass Bundle – $39.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops II With Revolution Map – $24.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – $19.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty Classic – $9.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition – $17.99 – 60% Off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with Stimulus Package – $9.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition – $34.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 With DLC Collection 1 – $14.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – $19.99 – 50% Off
Crystal Defenders – $4.99 – 50% Off
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – $2.99 – 85% Off
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut – $4.49 – 85% Off
Drakengard 3 – $7.49 – 50% Off
Elevator Action Deluxe – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $12.49 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy XIII-2 – $7.49 – 50% Off
Kane & Lynch: Dead Men – $1.49 – 90% Off
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days – $1.49 – 90% Off
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – $2.24 – 85% Off
Life is Strange Complete Season – $1.99 – 90% Off
Life is Strange – Episode 2 – $0.49 – 90% Off
Life is Strange – Episode 3 – $0.49 – 90% Off
Life is Strange – Episode 4 – $0.49 – 90% Off
Life is Strange – Episode 5 – $0.49 – 90% Off
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – $9.99 – 50% Off
Moon Diver – $2.49 – 50% Off
Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.49 – 90% Off
Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition – $1.99 – 90% Off
Space Invaders Infinity Gene – $4.99 – 50% Off
Thexder Neo – $2.49 – 50% Off
Thief – $1.99 – 90% Off
Tomb Raider Digital Edition – $1.99 – 90% Off
PlayStation Vita/PSP/PS One Classics
PlayStation Vita
Adventures of Mana – $4.99 – 50% Off
Alien Shooter – $3.99 – 50% Off
Army Corps of Hell – $4.99 – 50% Off
Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified – $9.59 – 76% Off
Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom – $7.49 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $12.49 – 50% Off
Tower Defense Collection 7 in 1 – $14.99 – 50% Off
PlayStation Portable (PS Vita Compatible)
The 3rd Birthday – $4.99 – 50% Off
Crystal Defenders – $4.99 – 50% Off
Dissidia 012 duodecim Final Fantasy – $4.99 – 50% Off
Dissidia 012 Prologus Final Fantasy – $7.49 – 50% Off
Dissidia FInal Fantasy – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy III – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection – $7.49 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions – $4.99 – 50% Off
Lord of Arcana – $4.99 – 50% Off
Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together – $4.99 – 50% Off
Thexder Neo PSP – $2.49 – 50% Off
PS One Classics (Playable On PSP/PlayStation 3/PS Vita)
Chrono Cross – $4.99 – 50% Off
Chrono Trigger – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy Origins – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy V – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy VI – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy VII – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy VIII – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy IX – $4.99 – 50% Off
Final Fantasy Tactics – $4.99 – 50% Off
Front Mission 3 – $2.99 – 50% Off
Legend of Mana – $2.99 – 50% Off
Parasite Eve – $2.99 – 50% Off
Parasite Eve II – $2.99 – 50% Off
Vagrant Story – $2.99 – 50% Off