PlayStation Store Sale Features Huge Markdowns On Call of Duty, Square Enix Games and More

As if the Xbox Live sale that just popped up yesterday wasn’t enough to get excited over, the latest sale on the PlayStation Store has a lot to enjoy as well.

The sale went live this morning, and will continue all week long until (presumably) early Tuesday morning on the 13th. During that time, you can get your hands on a number of deals for PlayStation 4, as well as some for PlayStation 3 and Vita – and a couple for PlayStation VR.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week’s sale is all about a number of different franchises. Square Enix has a bunch of games on sale, including titles from such series as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and Just Cause; and Activision has also marked down a huge amount of its Call of Duty games, including newer releases like WWII and Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition.

You’ll find the sale prices over the next few pages, and there’s sure to be something there for everyone, so look around and score a few deals!

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4/Vita Crossbuy Titles

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition – $1.99 – 75% Off

Lara Croft Go – $2.49 – 75% Off

PlayStation 4

Albert and Otto – $7.19 – 40% Off

Alien Shooter – $3.99 – 50% Off

Black the Fall – $8.99 – 40% Off

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition – $39.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – $34.99 – 30% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles – $22.49 – 25% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – $74.99 – 25% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $44.99 – 25% Off

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition – $39.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $29.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $29.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe – $59.99 – 40% Off

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $47.99 – 40% Off

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass – $29.99 – 40% Off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $27.99 – 30% Off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Variety Map Pack – $8.99 – 40% Off

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe – $89.99 – 10% Off

Children of Zodiarcs – $12.59 – 30% Off

Comet Crash 2: The Kronkoid Wars – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.24 – 65% Off

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – $23.99 – 40% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.49 – 75% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.24 – 75% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass – $4.49 – 70% Off

PlayStation 4 Con’t./PSVR

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – $44.99 – 25% Off

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe – $63.74 – 25% Off

Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom – $7.49 – 50% Off

Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition – $25.79 – 40% Off

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the World Below – $23.99 – 40% Off

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off

Final Fantasy VII – $7.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition – $12.59 – 40% Off

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $12.49 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – $29.99 – 40% Off

Final Fantasy XIV – Stormblood – $19.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99 – 50% Off

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 – $10.39 – 20% Off – $9.09 – 30% Off

I Am Setsuna – $19.99 – 50% Off

Just Cause 3 – $7.49 – 75% Off

Just Cause 3 – Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass – $4.49 – 70% Off

Just Cause 3 XL Edition – $11.24 – 75% Off

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix – $34.99 – 30% Off

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $41.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $2.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack – $4.34 – 85% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season – $4.99 – 75% Off

Life is Strange – Episode 2 – $1.24 – 75% Off

Life is Strange – Episode 3 – $1.24 – 75% Off

Life is Strange – Episode 4 – $1.24 – 75% Off

Life is Strange – Episode 5 – $1.24 – 75% Off

Lost Sphear – $34.99 – 30% Off

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $3.99 – 80% Off

Nier: Automata – $29.99 – 50% Off

Oh My Godheads – $11.99 – 20% Off

Pillar – $3.99 – 50% Off

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $19.79 – 67% Off

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.49 – 85% Off

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness – $14.99 – 50% Off

Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K and Full HD Remaster – $14.69 – 30% Off

Star Ocean Till The End Of Time – $10.49 – 50% Off

Stick it to the Man – $3.99 – 50% Off – $2.79 – 65% Off

Thief – $2.99 – 85% Off

Timothy vs the Aliens – $16.99 – 15% Off – $13.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $5.99 – 80% Off

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge Day One Edition – $53.99 – 10% Off

World of Final Fantasy – $29.99 – 50% Off

PlayStation VR

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV – $14.99 – 50% Off

VRFC Virtual Reality Football Club – $15.99 – 20% Off

PlayStation 3

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Bundle – $9.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition – $35.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $19.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops & Black Ops II Game Bundle – $39.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops Ultimate Edition – $29.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops with First Strike – $19.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Season Pass – $24.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Season Pass Bundle – $39.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops II With Revolution Map – $24.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – $19.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty Classic – $9.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition – $17.99 – 60% Off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with Stimulus Package – $9.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition – $34.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 With DLC Collection 1 – $14.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – $19.99 – 50% Off

Crystal Defenders – $4.99 – 50% Off

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – $2.99 – 85% Off

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut – $4.49 – 85% Off

Drakengard 3 – $7.49 – 50% Off

Elevator Action Deluxe – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $12.49 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy XIII-2 – $7.49 – 50% Off

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men – $1.49 – 90% Off

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days – $1.49 – 90% Off

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – $2.24 – 85% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season – $1.99 – 90% Off

Life is Strange – Episode 2 – $0.49 – 90% Off

Life is Strange – Episode 3 – $0.49 – 90% Off

Life is Strange – Episode 4 – $0.49 – 90% Off

Life is Strange – Episode 5 – $0.49 – 90% Off

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – $9.99 – 50% Off

Moon Diver – $2.49 – 50% Off

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.49 – 90% Off

Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition – $1.99 – 90% Off

Space Invaders Infinity Gene – $4.99 – 50% Off

Thexder Neo – $2.49 – 50% Off

Thief – $1.99 – 90% Off

Tomb Raider Digital Edition – $1.99 – 90% Off

PlayStation Vita/PSP/PS One Classics

PlayStation Vita

Adventures of Mana – $4.99 – 50% Off

Alien Shooter – $3.99 – 50% Off

Army Corps of Hell – $4.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified – $9.59 – 76% Off

Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom – $7.49 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $12.49 – 50% Off

Tower Defense Collection 7 in 1 – $14.99 – 50% Off

PlayStation Portable (PS Vita Compatible)

The 3rd Birthday – $4.99 – 50% Off

Crystal Defenders – $4.99 – 50% Off

Dissidia 012 duodecim Final Fantasy – $4.99 – 50% Off

Dissidia 012 Prologus Final Fantasy – $7.49 – 50% Off

Dissidia FInal Fantasy – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy III – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection – $7.49 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions – $4.99 – 50% Off

Lord of Arcana – $4.99 – 50% Off

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together – $4.99 – 50% Off

Thexder Neo PSP – $2.49 – 50% Off

PS One Classics (Playable On PSP/PlayStation 3/PS Vita)

Chrono Cross – $4.99 – 50% Off

Chrono Trigger – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy Origins – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy V – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy VI – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy VII – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy VIII – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy IX – $4.99 – 50% Off

Final Fantasy Tactics – $4.99 – 50% Off

Front Mission 3 – $2.99 – 50% Off

Legend of Mana – $2.99 – 50% Off

Parasite Eve – $2.99 – 50% Off

Parasite Eve II – $2.99 – 50% Off

Vagrant Story – $2.99 – 50% Off