PlayStation Boss Teases New Acquisitions

PlayStation has confirmed it has more acquisitions on the way, which should do nothing but fan some existing flames on the internet. Over the last several years, there has been a massive acquisition war happening between Microsoft and Sony. At the start of 2022, Microsoft announced it would be acquiring Activision for billions of dollars just roughly a year after it closed its deal with Bethesda. These are two of the most notable acquisitions in the history of the industry, but Microsoft has been swallowing up numerous other studios in the last decade. PlayStation has also been fighting the good fight, acquiring the likes of Insomniac and most recently, Destiny and Halo creator Bungie.

PlayStation isn’t done, either. During a recent episode of the PlayStation Podcast, PlayStation head Jim Ryan stated that there are more acquisitions on the horizon. “We’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios through the course of 2021. We’re in discussions with Bungie. And we have more planned,” Ryan said. For many this isn’t a big surprise, as the company has suggested this earlier this year, but it does come at a notable time. Rumors have been swirling from insiders that PlayStation is nearing a really big acquisition. Some have speculated it’s FromSoftware, the team behind the Souls games and the much-beloved Elden Ring, but nothing has been confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, there aren’t many notable rumors of what PlayStation’s next move is. It’s likely that everyone involved in a potential acquisition is sworn to immense secrecy and letting it out of the bag too soon could kill any deal from moving forward. As for when Sony could announce its next acquisition is also unclear. It seems unlikely that the platform holder will be holding any more events before the summer, so it’s possible it will abruptly announce an acquisition on a random day of the week just as it did for Bungie.

What do you think of PlayStation looking into acquiring more studios? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.